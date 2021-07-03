DAV Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $1.02 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 77.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00054981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00403759 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,652.14 or 0.99933038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00034260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.