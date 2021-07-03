De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 191.80 ($2.51). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 186.60 ($2.44), with a volume of 167,016 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of De La Rue in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The stock has a market cap of £364.00 million and a P/E ratio of 54.88.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

