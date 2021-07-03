DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.13 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 32% higher against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,118,137,269 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

