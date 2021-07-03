DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.27 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $26.30 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,118,137,269 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars.

