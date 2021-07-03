DecentBet Price Up 73.7% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 73.7% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $713,709.23 and $1,883.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.63 or 0.00739899 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.