Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $39,868.73 and $48.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00138531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00169323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.64 or 1.00072990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market

