DECOIN (DTEP) Price Up 35.4% This Week

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $6.70 million and $183,305.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.71 or 0.00308922 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008278 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,120,956 coins and its circulating supply is 55,048,099 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

