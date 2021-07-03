Deeper Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $18.99 million and $1.09 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00137536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00169055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,484.71 or 0.99789217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.