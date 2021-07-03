DeGate Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,166.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $73,166.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00132655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,553.66 or 1.00037121 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

