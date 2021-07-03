DeGate Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. DeGate has a market cap of $21.02 million and $57,415.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00138240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00169622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.41 or 0.99822634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.