Degenerator Achieves Market Capitalization of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00401142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002906 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.01256844 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

