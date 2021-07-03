DeHive (DHV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $232,742.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 2% against the dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $276,492.50 and $232,742.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00138531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00169323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.64 or 1.00072990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002924 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

