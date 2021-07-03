DEJAVE Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. DEJAVE has a market cap of $1.39 million and $1,368.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $527.27 or 0.01530276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00168767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,437.53 or 0.99946745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

