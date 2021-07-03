Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €153.38 ($180.45).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHER. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €117.35 ($138.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.