DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00245210 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.66 or 0.00756683 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.