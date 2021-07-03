Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 4,872.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Denison Mines worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.43.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $989.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.15. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

