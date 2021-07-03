Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $193,874.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $193,874.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00134104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00170878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,521.04 or 0.99940481 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

