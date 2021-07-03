Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DSWL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,029. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Deswell Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

