Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,810,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 20,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. 9,168,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

