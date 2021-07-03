DFI.Money Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.81 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $77.06 million and $21.81 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,996.65 or 0.05753165 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

