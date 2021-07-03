DIA (DIA) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. DIA has a market capitalization of $49.15 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00755997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00080897 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.