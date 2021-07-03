DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 519,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,824. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.