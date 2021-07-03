Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $281,730.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00169192 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

