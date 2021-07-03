DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $20.14 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and $304,918.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00390259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002974 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.01 or 0.01246704 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,659,366 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

