Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Tops $480,876.63

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $480,876.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,621.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.62 or 0.06408157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.22 or 0.01459240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00403644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00165709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.39 or 0.00619235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00419411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.35 or 0.00338939 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,530,768 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.