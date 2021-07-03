DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $10.18 million and $23,023.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.00620532 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,048,132,069 coins and its circulating supply is 4,902,053,037 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

