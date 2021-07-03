DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.52. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

