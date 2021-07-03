Digitex Futures Trading Up 3.5% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 513.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00751955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

