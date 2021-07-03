DigixDAO (DGD) Price Up 18.8% This Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for $429.05 or 0.01233503 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a market cap of $38.38 million and $85,247.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00098119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00738451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 89,449 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

