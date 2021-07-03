Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,981 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of Parker-Hannifin worth $312,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $308.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $174.07 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.