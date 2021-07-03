Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 523,450 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,456,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.76% of Lumen Technologies worth $259,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

