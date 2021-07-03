Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 671,039 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,418,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 671,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Gilead Sciences worth $285,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.