Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,949 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $303,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,479,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.86 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

