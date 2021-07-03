Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:TENG) Shares Up 1%

Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:TENG) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.01. 2,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.