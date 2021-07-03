Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Shares Down 0.3%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 1,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

