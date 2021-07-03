Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Up 0.3%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 4,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.