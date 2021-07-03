DistX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36,690.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $21,499.81 and approximately $36,690.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00133910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00169528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,564.15 or 0.99871250 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

