Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

DSEY stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

