dKargo Price Up 80% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. dKargo has a market capitalization of $80.52 million and $1.13 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dKargo has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00752722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00080826 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

