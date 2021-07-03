Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion and approximately $958.47 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00400300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,290,086,347 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

