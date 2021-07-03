Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $301,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

