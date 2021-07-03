Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.55.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after buying an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after buying an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $74.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.