Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72,892 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.45% of Domino’s Pizza worth $206,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,465. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $475.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

