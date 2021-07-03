DopeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $525,054.15 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $525,054.15 and $20,425.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

