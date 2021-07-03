Dora Factory Achieves Market Cap of $7.34 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00013609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $7.34 million and $2.60 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.04 or 0.00726914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.78 or 0.07519249 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.