Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd (LON:DORE)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.02 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.02 ($1.29). Approximately 228,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 187,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.75 ($1.30).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24). Also, insider Hugh W. M. Little purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 147,656 shares of company stock worth $14,142,632.

