Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.