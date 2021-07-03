DREP [old] (DREP) Price Reaches $1.96 on Exchanges

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

