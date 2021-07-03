DubaiCoin Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007542 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003138 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

