Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00169136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,444.38 or 1.00012043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

